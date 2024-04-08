"We'll be able to tell our kids " - Young neighbors watch partial solar eclipse at Challenger Learning Center

Dozens gathered outside the Challenger Learning Center to see the partial solar eclipse Monday.

The center also streamed the total eclipse inside.

Watch the video above to see how people celebrated the rare event.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Ooos” and “ahhs” sounded all throughout the day here at the Challenger Learning Center Monday.

I'm Kenya Cardonne, your neighborhood reporter in Downtown Tallahassee where dozens turned out to make the most of a memorable Monday.

"That's crazy!"

A rare experience drew quite the crowd outside the Challenger Learning Center Monday.

Emma Nelson, 9 years old

"I'm super excited!" Nine-year-old Emma Nelson, along with so many from across the big bend, took advantage of all the equipment and activities here to catch a glimpse of the partial solar eclipse.

Lines curved inside as people rushed to buy their eclipse glasses.

"We actually got all of our glasses for our friends, we have like 7 pairs in my hand right now we're all going to watch it together."

While Tallahassee only got to see about 70 percent of the sun covered, people had the opportunity to watch NASA’s live stream showing totality from inside the center's planetarium.

The Tallahassee Astronomical Society set up shop as well, sharing their incredible telescopes with everyone hoping to get a raw look at the eclipse from our perspective. Several people told me, the experience makes for a special memory they'll hold onto for the rest of their lives.

"Yeah it meant a lot to see this because a lot of people never see this in their lifetime so I'm excited to see it"

His buddies agree.

"This is something we'll be able to tell our kids and our family and what not so I'm excited to see it.

The last of three sounding rockets for NASA’s APEP mission lifted off from Wallops Monday, April 8, at 4:28 p.m. EDT. This completes today’s mission. pic.twitter.com/mHnonBCLwg — NASA Wallops (@NASAWallops) April 8, 2024

During Monday’s eclipse, NASA launched small rockets from Virginia to study the upper part of the atmosphere as the shadow moved over us.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOUT THE ROCKETS BELOW: