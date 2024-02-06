WATCH: Autism Society Florida advocates meet at Florida State Capitol to push for change

Autism is the fastest growing developmental disease affecting 1 in 36 children in the United States.

Members and advocates of Autism Society Florida met with lawmakers during the 2024 legislative session.

Watch the video to find out what members of this organization plan to ask of Florida lawmakers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We talk all the time about advocacy and how we have to advocate for our children and adults with autism. Because if we don't speak up who will?"

Advocates for Autism Society Florida made their presence known at the Florida State Capitol.

Nearly one hundred and fifty participants took on the opportunity to meet with Florida lawmakers Tuesday.

One of the bills they talked about?

House Bill 829.

It's an idea that would mandate law enforcement training on autism for high stress situations.

Right now, that training is optional.

Parents like Kalisha and Deshan Baptiste are working to change that.

"So that when they're responding to these situations they know what to do, they know what autism looks like, they know how to deescalate this situation rather than escalating."

Other bills the group supports involve cameras in classrooms along with a drowning prevention.