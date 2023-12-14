VIDEO: Plaintiffs take state court battle over congressional maps to Florida Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Plaintiffs in the state court battle over Florida’s new congressional districts are appealing to the Florida Supreme Court for a redraw and getting justices to agree to an expedited review of the case to determine if they’ll take it up.

It comes after an appellate court recently reversed a lower court’s order for a do over on the congressional boundaries.

The Black voting rights group behind the effort thinks the map Governor Ron DeSantis offered, and GOP-controlled legislature approved, violates Florida’s constitution by diminishing minority voting power in the state.

It all hinges on former Congressman Al Lawson’s old district which ran from Jacksonville to Tallahassee.

Gov. Ron DeSantis called area a “racial gerrymander” and wanted it gone.

The result— a reliably Democratic territory was sliced up and merged into four other districts — all elected white Republicans in 2022.

If the Florida Supreme Court takes up the case— it’s unclear how quickly it might rule.

Plaintiffs are hopeful it’ll happen with enough time to get a redraw before next year’s election.