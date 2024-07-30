VIDEO: Melanin Mother's Meet helps moms in Leon & Gadsden County through their 32304 Prosperity Summit

Melanin Mother's Meet hosted their two-part 32304 Prosperity For All Summit on Tuesday.

Mother's and organizations went onto hold a group discussion regarding problems moms in the area have faced to find potential solutions.

Watch the video to hear from the organization's founder regarding the value in spreading awareness through this initiative.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Creating conversation to help shape our future.

Over in our Downtown Tallahassee neighborhood, Melanin Mothers Meet hosted their prosperity for all summit.

The purpose of this event was to introduce mothers residing in the 32304-zip code and Gadsden County to healthcare providers and mental care resources available to them.

This was followed by group discussions to highlight problems mothers in the area have faced.

Infant mortality rates in Leon from 2016-2020 was 9% compared to the state's average of 6%.

In Gadsden, that rate climbed all the way to 17.2% more than doubling the state's average.

Founder of Melanin Mother's Meet, Mama Yata shares the value spreading awareness through initiatives like Tuesday's summit.

Yata says "That's what they were lacking, they were lacking that support. I'm so glad that Melanin Mother's Meet was able to go to these communities listening sessions. and through these focus groups to find out what the responses were and the input from moms for an 8-week postpartum program. That's what today was all about."

Part-two of the 32304 Prosperity for All Summit is set to take place in October.