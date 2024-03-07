VIDEO: Hundreds protest bill banning some forms of vapes, and hemp in front of Gov. DeSantis' mansion

A bill some say would be devastating to both the vape and hemp industry in Florida now is in the hands of Governor Ron DeSantis.

Hundreds of people have come to protest in front of the governor's mansion including people right here from Tallahassee who say this bill could put their business in danger.

Watch the video above to see why they turned out in such large numbers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

SB 1698 bill increases regulations of hemp products.

It would make some current legal hemp products illegal based on their THC percentages.

It bans selling hemp extract vape products to people under 21.

And selling hemp extract products in packaging that looks like candy or attracts children. That could include flavored vape products.

It would also prevent selling hemp extract products at events if the businesses are not properly permitted.

Protestors were also protesting Florida Senate Bill 1006 and its counterpart House Bill 1007. The bill would limit all vape shops to only carry FDA-approved products.

Currently, to date, the FDA has authorized the marketing of 45 products, including 23 tobacco-flavored e-cigarette products and devices.

"You're thinking about the children in some kind of way,"

Mars Halloway, a New Leaf Vapor Company worker said. "But like putting these kinds of things into place, putting these kinds of things for children and adults, like either even if it's a child or an adult, they're going to find a way to do it and it's going to be from less like not good means from like a black market that's unsafe."

