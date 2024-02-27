VIDEO: FSU Football Coach Mike Norvell reads to children at Florida's capitol; see why he does it

Monday marks the 29th year of Children's Week Florida at the Florida State Capitol.

This event was hosted by the Children's Forum in partnership with Reach Out and Read Florida.

Watch the video to hear from FSU's Head Football Coach, Mike Norvell about the importance of reading among younger groups.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In Downtown Tallahassee, at the Florida State Capitol over 3,000 children were in attendance for Children's week Florida.

Reach out and Read Florida and the Children's Forum kicked off their fun-filled week.

There were over 100 booths available for families in the interact with.

One of the most popular set ups?

The celebrity book readings.

We spoke to FSU Head Football Coach Mike Norvell about the importance of getting the youth excited about reading.

"Just being able to enjoy reading is something that we try to support. We do a book drive in the fall as a football team and its something that we want to just continue to build that habit," coach said.

Norvell was assisted by the team's starting Center, Maurice Smith.

This is Reach Out and Read's Florida 29th year hosting Children's Week.

