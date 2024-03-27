Watch Now
Two arrested for vandalizing Florida Capitol

“Save Gaza” spray painted on bollards during March 2nd demonstration
Posted at 12:25 PM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 12:25:08-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two people were arrested after the Florida Capitol building was vandalized.
According to an FDLE Capitol Police investigation, Kiley Vance Justice, 23, Dothan, Alabama, and Greta Lane Paul, 20, Tallahassee were arrested charged with one count of misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Earlier this month, Justice and Paul wrote “Save Gaza” in red paint on the bollards facing Monroe Street and Apalachee Parkway. Both were at the Capitol with a group of demonstrators on March 2, 2024.

Justice turned himself in Friday evening at the Jackson County Jail. Leon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Paul on Monday.

The cases will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, Second Judicial Circuit.

