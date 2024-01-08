Trinity United Methodist Church prepares to celebrate 200 years in Tallahassee

Trinity United Methodist Church is celebrating its 200th anniversary.

Celebration Sunday, the culmination of the bicentennial and the anniversary of the church’s founding, will take place on September 29, 2024.

Watch the video above to hear from those a part of the long journey.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The church says in 1824, Tallahassee was selected as the site of the capital of the Florida Territory.

That same year, a group of early settlers formed the community’s first church, now known as Trinity United Methodist Church.

Now, 200 years later, Reverend Dr. Matthew Williams leads the congregation.

“What the bicentennial focus has done for us, it’s brought people together from across different worship services, different ministries, different missions, and it’s been fantastic to see the enthusiasm build around the theme of our bicentennial.”

The theme of Trinity’s bicentennial is called Faith of our founders… living still… it connects the present day with those who came before. That celebration is just getting started.

This week includes a performance of Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” on January 9.

