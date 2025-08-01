The Florida Historic Capitol Museum celebrated their new additions through a Lunch Learn and Exhibit event

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Historic Capitol is encouraging neighbors to swing by and take a look at the "Florida Capitol in FOCUS".

"Florida Capitol in FOCUS" will be on display at the Florida Historic Capitol Museum from now until February 2026.

The exhibition features photos from Arcadia Publishing's Florida's Historic Capitol Building.

Watch the video to hear from the museum's Director of Research and Programming as she shares one of the most interesting photos out of the 20 that are on display.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors visited the Florida Historic Capitol Museum in Tallahassee Friday to experience yet another Lunch, Learn and Exhibit.

August 1st, marked the launch of the museum's latest exhibit called "Florida Capitol in FOCUS". it features photos from Arcadia Publishing's Florida's Historic Capitol Building.

Rachel Bassan Porter, the Director of Research and Programming, walked us through what our Downtown neighborhood used to look like in the early 1960's where Tallahassee saw a reduction in government agencies.

When at one time there was as many as 125 that occupied the Capital City.

"And this view is so interesting because really you can see almost like a before and after if you put another photo from exactly the same angle, what would you see today? There's just so much more going on in Tallahassee."

"Florida Capitol in FOCUS" will be on display at the Florida Historic Capitol Museum from now until February 2026.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

