The Early Learning Coalition of the Big Bend is set to host its 5th annual Kidpreneur Market

Promoting entrepreneurship among Leon County Youth.

Tuesday The Early Learning Coalition of the Big Bend will host the 5th annual Kidtrepreneur Market.

A five-week course gives youth a chance to create a business.

The fifth Annual Kidtrepreneur Market takes place on August 5th.

The Early Learning Coalition of the Big Bend will host the event.

28 of these kidtrepreneurs, ages 8-12, took part in a five-week program to conceptualize a business model to create and sell their original products.

There will be a variety of products on deck, from handmade jewelry to custom artwork for neighbors to take home.

Organizers shared with ABC27 the value in hosting programs like this during the summer months.

"Kidpreneur is designed not only to help the Sumeer Slump, have the kids be reading, writing, creating during the summer but also connecting with her family we highly encourage the caregivers to be part of this program. They're there with them creating these products, helping them design their logos and with their elevator pitches." said Megan Glasgow, Communications Director of ELC.

The Kidtrepreneur Market takes place Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:30 PM. It's at the Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship in Downtown Tallahassee.

