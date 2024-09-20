Tallahassee's Downtown GetDowns return; see how you can get in on the fun

Tallahassee's Downtown GetDown is returning.

The events take place on the Adams Street Commons at the corner of Adams Street and College Avenue.

Watch the video above to see why this tradition supports the downtown area.

TALLAHASSEE DOWNTOWN NEWS RELEASE:

The Tallahassee Downtown Improvement Authority is thrilled to announce the return of the Downtown GetDowns in fall 2024. Beginning in the late 1990s, the Downtown GetDowns were a key part of the annual event calendar in downtown for over 20 years and attracted thousands of attendees from across the community.

The series will return for a limited season in 2024 with events scheduled for two dates: September 20th and October 4th. The events take place on the Adams Street Commons at the corner of Adams Street and College Avenue from 6:00-10:00PM.

The series is free to the public and will include live music from local band Revival, the Fun 4 Tally Kids Zone, performances by community dance groups, and numerous food and craft vendors.

Downtown GetDown series brings together the best local food vendors, favorite local musicians, and activities for kids of all ages. The Fun 4 Tally Kids Zone will be open from 6-9 PM and will feature activities for children of all ages! Come check out out obstacle course, bounce house, airbrush tattoos, balloon twister, and other fun activities!