Tallahassee organizations to host “Workers Over Billionaires” protest Labor Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Labor Day is considered a break for some workers, but The Big Bend Chapter of the AFL-CIO, a federation of labor unions, is using it as a day of action, organizing a protest at the Historic Capitol Building Monday at 9 a.m.



The protest is known as the “Workers Over Billionaires” Day or #SolidaritySeptember, happening across the U.S., including about 48 planned events in Florida.

Florida AFL-CIO Director of Politics and Public Policy says the group is protesting against Trump Administration, ICE and advocating for additional protections for workers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

What’s considered a break for workers across America is now the stage for political demonstrations across the United States including here in Tallahassee as groups schedule protests on Labor Day.

The Big Bend Chapter of the Florida American Federation of Labor Unions along with other local organizations is advocating for protections for workers and against the Trump administration.

It’s one of dozens planned across the U.S. called the “Workers Over Billionaires” Day or #Solidarity September.

“Well, in the labor movement we've been talking about freedom, fairness, and security, and right now we are seeing the freedoms of workers being eroded across the board,” Director of Politics and Public Policy for the Florida AFL-CIO Rich Templin said.

Since President Donald Trump took office in January thousands of federal positions have been cut, according to ABC News.

Trump has pushed for tax deductions for tips and overtime and increasing tax credits for employers who offer childcare in his “One, Big Beautiful Bill” signed into law in July.

However, some economists warn of potential negative impacts from some of these provisions.

The Congressional Budget Office reported the bill would add to national debt by $3.4 trillion over the next decade.

