Tallahassee Officer accused of misconduct during traffic stop ahead of trial starting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida’s Second Judicial Circuit’s public defender is accusing a Tallahassee Police Officer of misconduct during a traffic stop.

In a court filing on April 4, Jessica Yeary filed a motion to dismiss charges in the case of Calvin Riley, saying “Riley has been falsely accused of driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.”

The arrest happened on South Monroe Street on May 7, 2023.

In the court filing, Yeary says body cam footage shows,” a clear instance of police misconduct. This court should not permit the government to continue with this prosecution. Thus, the court should dismiss the case with prejudice.”

Portions of body cam video, first reported by Our Tallahassee, are now viral showing a TPD officer pouring a liquid out of a sealed bottle from Calvin Riley’s car.

You can watch the video Our Tallahassee posted via X here.The video includes dialogue from Our Tallahassee.

The officer pouring out the liquid has been identified as Tallahassee Police Department Officer Kiersten Oliver.

In the filing, Yeary called this act egregious.

“Officer Oliver putting the altered bottle back into the car lacks any reasonable explanation even under the guise of there being a policy prohibiting the impoundment of liquids,” Yeary said.

TPD said in a statement they are aware of portions of body-worn cameras circulating on social media.

“We have thoroughly reviewed the incident and did not find any evidence of misconduct. We are confident with the charges, and we respect the judicial process and believe it is vital for a fair trial. Therefore, we will make the full video available for release after the trial has concluded,” a TPD spokesperson said in a statement via email.

ABC 27 requested the entire body camera footage from TPD via open records request and asked if TPD would provide the video outright.

ABC 27's Senior Reporter Shamarria Morrison spoke with Riley about the charges and his claims of police misconduct.

“I would like to let her know that I think she owes me an apology for being judgmental, disrespectful to me, accusing me of doing something and having something,” Riley said. “And I feel sorry for her colleague because she kind of like put in a position to go along with her harassment to an extent.”

Riley's trial will begin Friday morning in a Leon County courtroom.

This story will be updated.

