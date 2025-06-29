Tallahassee Model Railroad Show and Sale runs through Sunday

The Big Bend Model Railroad Show continues Sunday

It's at the North Florida Fairgrounds form 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Wristands from Saturday are still good for Sunday entrance

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Big Bend Model Railroad Show and Sale is back—and for many, it's more than a hobby. It's a community.

With nearly 40 vendors, tons of layouts, and even Legos in the mix for the first time. Vendors like Joe Ray have been coming for years, using model trains to spark connections and support good causes.

"I've been coming here for about 10 years now, and it's a great show; and it's a great way to connect with people and show them different things."

Ray sells to raise funds for a nonprofit that teaches water skills to wounded veterans and people with disabilities.

He says the event has grown into a family of its own. '

"You get to know the vendors, you get to know the customers. It really does become a big family."

Andy Zimmerman is President of the Big Bend Model Railroad Association. He says the event connects generations and offers something for everyone.

"You know, we bring all the generations together because everybody loves trains. Grandpa used to run a Lionel layout, Dad might have had HL around the tree, and now the kids want to be part of that too."

This year's event features clubs from across the southeast—and for hardcore hobbyists, it's also a chance to score rare finds and bargains.

"As a hobbyist, you're gonna get good sale prices, you're going to get a lot for your money because you can always barter and trade."

Tickets are $10. Credit and debit cards are accepted.

Kids under 12 get in free.

Wristbands from Saturday will also be honored on Sunday.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

