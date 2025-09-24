Tallahassee-Leon County Planning Department to host meetings on revised Comprehensive Plan starting Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee-Leon County Planning Department will host the first of its community meetings Thursday to inform residents about revisions to Leon County’s portion of the Comprehensive Plan.



The Planning is making changes based on feedback from the state after Leon County transmitted the plan to the state in May.

It plans to incorporate feedback from these meetings into the Comprehensive Plan.

Watch the video to hear more about what will take place during these meetings.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Tallahassee-Leon County Planning Department is hoping to educate neighbors about its plans to grow for the next 25 years.

It’s hosting five community meetings over changes to its Comprehensive Plan based on feedback from the state like capping building incentives and adding more protections for natural lakes.

ABC 27 talked to Planning Director Mike Alfano.

He says his department made changes to its “Land Use and Mobility” section, like adding additional protections natural and rural areas from development, like Lake Jackson, while keeping a majority of new development within urban spaces.

“We'll have some very in-the-details, in-the-weeds information about all the goals, objectives, and policies that we're proposing, and folks will be able to see all of the different things that we're presenting,” Alfano said.

In June, I told you about neighbors' concerns about increased housing and business developments in historic neighborhoods, forcing the City of Tallahassee to delay the transmission of its portion of the plan for a year.

"The biggest issue was that people in the public had not had a chance to be informed,” Randie Denker told ABC 27 on June 18.

The Planning Department and Mayor’s Office held meetings in June and August to address concerns about infill.

But Alfano says this new set of meetings relates only to unincorporated areas of Leon County.

The Planning Department will incorporate feedback from the meeting into the plan and then present it to the Board of County Commissioners for approval in November, while the City of Tallahassee commissioners recently voted to transmit its portion of the Comprehensive Plan to the state for feedback.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

