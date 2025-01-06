Tallahassee groups work to let people know about cold weather shelters

Crews with the Kearney Center, Big Bend Continuum of Care and Leon County Sheriff's Office took to the streets to let people know about the cold weather ahead.

Cold weather shelters are available through Thursday night.

Watch the video to hear about other resources available:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

We will see some of the coldest temperatures of the season this week.

Those temperatures will leave many neighbors in need of a warm place to go.

Deputy Neely Cook said many living on the streets may not know the cold weather is approaching.

"A lot of them were very surprised that it's going to be this cold in Tallahassee," Cook said.

That's why she and the Homeless Outreach Street Team at the Leon County Sheriff's Office let those neighbors know about the weather ahead and where to turn.

"We just go out and let them know it's going to be cold and that shelters are open," Cook said.

The information they're giving out:

Through Thursday night, the Kearney Center will be open for single adults 18 and over, HOPE Community Center for families with children and Capital City Youth Services for youth 10 to 17.

Intake is from 4 to 8 p.m.

"We do have bus passes we can provide to get to the Kearney Center," Cook said. "We try to encourage people to get there early enough."

People can also dial 211 to find out about help.

Interim CEO Kay Meyer-Ignacio said groups like Elder Care Services, the senior center and others can provide additional resources.

"There's a lot out there for people that can help in our community that a lot don't even know about," Meyer-Ignacio said.

Call Supervisor Anthony Lanh said many need support beyond a shelter.

"With the weather getting more severe, all the other problems a person may have may be exasperated so they may need counseling then," Lanh said. "That could look like crisis counseling, which is something we do."

Cook said her team will continue to spread the word.

"We'll go back and check on them throughout the day to make sure everybody's okay," Cook said.

If you want to help these groups help others, the Kearney Center and Capital City Youth Serviceshave donation wish lists on their websites.

