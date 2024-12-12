Tallahassee dad kicks off push for hands-free driving bill

An area traffic safety advocate launched his initiative to ask lawmakers to file a bill to make Florida a hands-free driving state.

He asked City of Tallahassee leaders to urge lawmakers to make that change.

Watch the video to hear how one leader is responding:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

An area dad is putting his plan into action to make roads like Monroe Street safer across the state.

I am following up on one man's personal push make Florida a fully hands-free driving state and how local decision makers could help him make change at the Capitol.

"We have to do better."

That's what Demetrius Branca told me last week, saying that Florida needs a full hands-free driving law.

After losing his son 10 years ago to distracted driving, he went to City Hall Wednesday to ask city commissioners to urge law makers to pass a bill.

"We are urging those elected leaders urging the legislature to do better and pass a full hands free law," Branca said.

Florida currently bans hand held communication in the car, but there is no total handheld device ban.

This as we have lost at least 37 people in Leon County to traffic crashes this year, according FLHSMV.

According to a report from the Capital Region Transportation Committee, the areas with the largest number of deadly accidents are on Tennessee Street and the corner of Apalachee Parkway and Capital Circle Southwest.

Something City Commissioner Jack Porter said is a problem.

"This is a serious concern and one that I believe needs to be addressed head on and one that I believe can be addressed head on," Porter said. "Other places are taking the lead and we should join them."

I asked her how the city should address this.

She said she's spoken with some people connected to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles about...

"What it would look like to actually include pedestrian and cyclist safety as part of that drivers test like having an understanding of what are cyclist's rights, what are pedestrian's rights," Porter said.

She said she wants to keep listening to people like Branca.

"I hope to meet with Mr. Branca to discuss this legislation, to learn more about it and how we can work together to make our streets in Tallahassee and across the state safer." Porter said.

Branca set off today to Santa Rosa County to urge local lawmakers there to ask state officials to pass a bill.

He said it's all for his son, Anthony.

"That day changed my life and it set me on the path I tread today," Branca said.

While regular session doesn't start until March, bills are being filed right now.

As of Thursday, more than 60 bills have been filed.

