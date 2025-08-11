Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow announces candidacy for mayor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow officially announced his candidacy for Mayor of Tallahassee Monday.

He currently represents district three.

"We'll welcome collaboration with our city's top minds to jump start economic development, revive arts, culture, and live music and strategically invest in underserved areas to ensure our future prosperity is felt by everyone," said Matlow in a news release.

Matlow says his priorities are creating more affordable housing and high-paying jobs, along with improving quality of life.

Matlow identifies himself as a "business owner, local trail hiker, husband, father and product of Southside Tallahassee."

Jeremy Matlow

He is the second candidate to qualify for Tallahassee's 2026 mayoral race.

The Leon County Supervisor of Elections office says Camron Jabari Cooper filed his paperwork to run on June 27.

According to Cooper's website, camronjusticeformayor.com, he's running to make Tallahassee safer, more affordable, and more transparent. He serves as an operations review specialist for the State of Florida.

Cooper calls himself a family man and active community advocate.

