Tallahassee church asks neighbors to come take selfies; we're finding out why

One of Tallahassee's oldest churches teamed up with the Black History Alliance to continue to right the wrongs of a dark past.

The church and the Black History Alliance are asking neighbors to take selfies in front of a newly installed plaque to upload on their website for the Black History photograph exhibit.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Come to this church between February 1 and 28 and take a look at this sign." An invitation from founder and creative director of the Black History Alliance and Black History Month festival, Priscilla Hawkins. She's talking about this plaque.

Just two weeks ago, I told you how First Presbyterian Church put it up. It's meant to atone for past mistakes.

In the 1830's enslaved people built the sanctuary, and from after the Civil War until the 1950's, people of color weren't welcome.

"What became very clear is that church was complicit in the sin of racism." Interim Pastor Ann Apple spoke to us before about that history.

"The church is in a new place, a new beginning."

And now, she says more is being done. Thursday, I talked with Priscilla Hawkins, Pastor Ann Apple, and Nick Quinton- advocates of the Black History Alliance. First Presbyterian and the Black History Alliance are now teaming up for Black History Month.

This year's Black History Festival will focus on the new plaque. The group is asking members of the community to take selfie photos in front of it.

"Once you take the picture and upload those pictures then we're going to take all of those pictures and do a photographic exhibit."

Raising awareness for their mission of change. I asked educator and Black History Alliance advocate, Nick Quinton, how he feels about being a part of the project.

"I find deep joy actually. The work that led to this and the work that's coming out of this will be challenging at times, but it's necessary work."

Work that Hawkins says could spark a movement for other churches.

"They will look at what this Church has done and look inward themselves… at what their churches have been complicit with or just wanting to do better…"

