Tallahassee brings home third All-America City title — here’s what made it stand out

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of Tallahassee was named an All-America City Sunday, earning the honor for a third time since 1999.



The City of Tallahassee won its third All-America City Award Sunday after submitting an application and presenting in Denver.

The city is one of 10 cities in the United States that won the title this year.

The City of Tallahassee is a 2025 All-America City.

It's the third time the city is bringing home the honor – first in 1999 and 2015.

"I am so proud of Tallahassee,” Mayor John Dailey said.

But what led the city to the honor this year?

ABC 27’s Brieanna Smith talked to Rebecca Trout, the director of the All-America City Award at the National Civic League.

She says the city had to fit this year's theme: engaging the community to strengthen environmental sustainability.

The city had to showcase that through these six criteria in its application and presentations in Denver.

All-America City Award Criteria:

Shared Vision

Civic Engagement

Inclusiveness and Equity

Collaboration

Innovation

Impact

In its application, the city boasted its Clean Energy Plan.

It aims to get to 100% clean, renewable energy by 2050 through partnerships with non-profits, Florida State University and Florida A&M University and the use of solar energy and other technology.

"What really stood out about that project is that it wasn't a lot of, you know, policy wonks coming up with a clean energy plan, which is important. But that was really developed in collaboration,” Trout said.

It also mentioned its Southside Community Action Plan.

That plan works to invest in housing and infrastructure for southside neighborhoods

“There was a lot of progress made on the things that southside residents said that they wanted and needed in order to improve their quality of life and sense of belonging and ownership,” Trout said.

The city also wrote about its number of parks to increase community access to green spaces.

"They've had to make some progress in putting parks and green spaces and parts of town that have been historically under invested in,” Trout said.

Mayor John Dailey says the work doesn't stop here.

He says he's spending time learning from other cities.

"While it is very nice to be recognized and we are all proud, it is time to wake up, roll up our sleeves and get back to work,” he said.

Mayor Dailey tells Smith there will eventually be a city-wide celebration for this title in the next few weeks.

