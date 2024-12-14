SEE WHY: Concerns rise over Greyhound location move to C.K. Steele Bus Plaza

Greyhound's Tallahassee services are officially operating out of C.K. Steele Bus Plaza.

Despite the Greyhound website listing the location change online, some travelers say they felt a bit blindsided by the move.

Watch the video to hear what has travelers the most concerned about the change.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A move that was expected to increase access to reliable transportation in the community is raising a few concerns. I'm Kenya Cardonne in the Downtown Tallahassee neighborhood where Greyhound's services are now running out of C.K. Steele Bus Plaza. I spoke with a few Greyhound travelers who say this transition has its ups and downs.

I stopped by the C.K. Steele Bus Plaza to see how Greyhound travelers are liking the new spot. Instead, I got a whole lot of this:

"I don't like it"

"It can be very confusing"

Starting Wednesday, the original Greyhound bus terminal on West Tennessee St moved its services across the street to the C.K. Steele Bus Plaza where StarMetro buses are already operating out of.

The move comes after the lease for the original building ended. The City of Tallahassee tells us Greyhound is now leasing two bays at the plaza.

Marybeth Ashley, Greyhound Traveler - "The transition to this area for the bus depot I guess.. it's not, it wasn't feasible. It wasn't a smooth transition. It was more of a 'Here you go!' kind of thing."

Despite Greyhound's website showing C.K. Steele Bus Plaza as the new location, Marybeth Ashley is one of many travelers who feel blindsided by the change.

She tells me she rides the Greyhound at least twice a month and appreciates the bigger space here at C.K. Steele.. but wishes there would have been more forewarning to prevent people from going to the original location like they're used to.

Ashley - "There are people over there that will help them come back over here, but it's not.. they could definitely miss their bus. They could definitely get on the wrong bus. I've seen that happen, and it's confusing if they don't know where to go."

The move was expected to make traveling more convenient, but for travelers like Chantina Thompson, it's been the opposite, especially after losing the indoor space the original building had to offer.

Chantina Thompson, Greyhound Traveler - "If it's cold, you can be inside. If it's raining, you can be inside. You know what I mean, instead of out here with the weather. I don't like it."

We reached out to Flix North America, Greyhound's parent company, about all of these concerns including the one that travelers have about parking.

Flix North America says there are a number of surface lots and parking garages within close proximity to the plaza that travelers can choose from.

In Downtown Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27

