SEE WHEN: Thousands expected at Tallahassee Pridefest at Kleman Plaza

Tallahassee "Pridefest" is taking over Kleman Plaza Saturday.

As many as 5,000 people are expected to attend.

The event is free, family-friendly, and begins at 12:30 p.m.

Watch video to hear from the Pridefest organizers and vendors as they prepare for the festivities.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Right now, a group in Tallahassee is preparing to welcome thousands to the Downtown neighborhood.

Lauren Kelly-Manders, Interim Chair of Tallahassee Pride: "To celebrate being their authentic selves, finding community in other people who look like them.."

Derrick Robinson, General Manager at Burrito Boarder: “A lot of dancing, a lot of fun, a lot of food..”

I'm neighborhood reporter Kenya Cardonne.

I'm getting a first look at what's planned for Tallahassee Pride this weekend here on Kleman Plaza.

"Each individual deserves to be treated equally."

Celebrating visibility and representation of the LGBTQ community, Saturday marks the second year of Pridefest since the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted annual Tallahassee Pride festivities.

As many as 5,000 people are expected to join the fun.

Kelly-Manders: "They're coming to celebrate being their authentic selves."

I met up with Interim Chair of Tallahassee Pride, Lauren Kelly-Manders.

Organizers say it's all about...

Kelly-Manders: "Finding community in other people who look like them, and then for our allies yeah just to support and love on this community that we know is so beautiful and worth being seen."

This year's theme is pride and joy.

Music and drag performances, food trucks, and vendors will get together.

Robinson: "Last year was a lot of fun, the crowd there was, honestly, it was fantastic.

It's a boost for local businesses too.. including Burrito Boarder.

Robinson: "Pride Tallahassee represents everyone in Tallahassee you know so we're getting people coming from all different sides of town, they get to find out about Burrito Boarder, see some of the things that we do, you know"

Kelly-Manders tells me she remembers going to Pridefest as a high-schooler, so to see it flourishing in 2024 means a lot.

Kelly-Manders: "There's been so much like struggle around the LGBTQ community in the past few years that we really wanted to highlight the joyful aspects of our community, we have a really wonderful, beautiful community here in Tallahassee that we think is deserving of celebration and happiness."

The festivities get started on Kleman Plaza at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

It's free for everyone to attend.

In the Downtown Neighborhood, I'm Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27