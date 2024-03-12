SEE WHEN: Special eclipse preview event at Challenger Learning Center of Tallahassee

The Challenger Learning Center is educating neighbors about the upcoming solar eclipse.

A free event is set for March 13.

Read the news release below to see how you can get involved.

NEWS RELEASE:

The Challenger Learning Center of Tallahassee is excited to announce a special Eclipse Preview Event taking place at the center on Wednesday, March 13, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

This event aims to provide an overview of the highly anticipated total eclipse of 2024 (4/8/2024), offering valuable information and resources to the public. Attendees of the Eclipse Preview Event will have the opportunity to learn about the upcoming total eclipse and its significance, including tips for safe viewing and understanding the science behind this spectacular celestial event.

In addition, the Tallahassee Astronomical Society (TAS) will be on hand to demonstrate several safe solar viewing options for attendees. "We are thrilled to host this special Eclipse Preview Event at the Challenger Learning Center of Tallahassee," said Alan Hanstein, Executive Director. "This event promises to be both educational and entertaining, offering a unique opportunity for our community to come together and prepare for the upcoming total eclipse."

Admission to the Eclipse Preview Event is free.

The Challenger Learning Center of Tallahassee encourages families, students, and astronomy enthusiasts alike to join in the excitement and learn more about this rare celestial phenomenon. For more information about the Eclipse Preview Event and other upcoming programs at the Challenger Learning Center of Tallahassee, please visit our website at www.challengertlh.com [challengertlh.com].

