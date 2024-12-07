SEE: what you need to know for 38th annual Winter Festival

At seven Saturday morning, you can expect closings along Adams Street between call and Jefferson Street and along the chain of parks.

Winterfest starts at 3pm - but the biggest events do not get underway until the sun goes down.

Watch the video above to hear about some changes to roads, and what's to come.

At 6pm there will be a lighting ceremony on south Monroe Street at Bloxham park.

Immediately after will be the jingle bell run that will last until 7:15.

Families will then line downtown streets for the holiday parade.

All events neighbors like Taylor Newman & Mesha Bennett get excited for each year.

"I’m really looking forward to the kids. Seeing the kids and how they enjoy all the lights and everything we put up."

"it's been a fun experience putting up the props... Seeing how it's all coming together."

All this fun does come with some changes. Including road closures downtown.

Monroe street from Brevard to Tennessee streets will have intersections closed in the area 4-11 tomorrow night.

Some StarMetro routes will also be impacted by the winter festival. You can call StarMetro