SEE HOW: Renovations and new programs at Leon County libraries will make broader impact on community

Renovations and new programs are underway at Leon County libraries.

During January, neighbors can take part in free sessions that will help with improvement in financial stability, quality of life in retirement and mental health.

Watch the video to learn how you can benefit from the resources at your local library.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

When you think of a library, chances are you're just thinking about a place to check out books or study. However, libraries in Leon County offer neighbors way more than that. I'm Kenya Cardonne in the Downtown Tallahassee neighborhood, finding out about the upgrades and free resources at your local libraries that could help you better yourself mentally, physically and financially.

"I am definitely an avid library-goer," said neighbor Jo Gathers. "I've been probably going to the Leon County Library for over 20 years."

Jo Gathers says she thinks not enough neighbors are taking advantage of what our local libraries have to offer.

"It is amazing," said Gathers. "Any service that they offer that I'm aware of, I go back and tell everyone that I know."

Throughout January, some of the new services include free sessions on healthy aging, financial success and mental health at different branches around town.

"This is more than just a library," said Pamela Monroe, the library's director.

Monroe says the renovations on the second floor of the main library are expected to further prove that, with the addition of several multi-use meeting rooms, a podcast room, career center, simulator lab and more.

She tells me the goal is to meet the ever-changing needs of the community, starting with the act of listening.

"They tell us what they want, what they need, what they like, what they don't like, and we listen," said Monroe. "We really listen to our community."

"Whatever you come up with, they put forth the effort," said Gathers. "They do everything they can to make it happen. And nine times out of 10, it does happen."

Gathers says a life without these libraries— is unimaginable.

"I would have to provide more monies to get what I need, that the library, thankfully, is helping me not to have to do," said Gathers.

"That's what we're here for. We're here to fill in sometimes the gap that people can't fill in," said Monroe.

Click here to find out which free, resourceful programs are taking place at a library near you.

In Downtown Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27

