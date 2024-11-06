Rocky Hanna wins Leon County Schools Superintendent race

Rocky Hanna has won the Leon County Schools Superintendent race.

He won against Chiles High School Principal Joe Burgess by more than 65,000 votes.

Watch the video to hear Hanna's first thoughts following the win.

Results from the Supervisor of Elections Office show Rocky Hanna as the winner of the Leon County Schools Superintendent Race. I’m Kenya Cardonne in the Downtown Tallahassee neighborhood. I checked in with Hanna as he watched more than 70% of voter support come in through the night.

Rocky Hanna, Leon County Schools Superintendent - “Just, we can finally exhale.”

Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna has held that very title since 2016 and it was up to voters to decide whether he would keep it or pass it on to competing candidate Chiles High School Principal Joe Burgess.

The Supervisor of Elections Office reports winning support for incumbent Rocky Hanna by more than 65,000 votes.

I checked in with him at Egg Cafe and Eatery at Kleman Plaza where dozens joined him in watching the results come through.

He and his supporters tell me overall, they feel really relieved.

Hanna - “I said this eight years ago and I’m going to say it again tonight: I will not let our community down and I will not let our children down. So just thank you to the voters of Leon County.”

Hanna says in the next four years, we can expect to see continued efforts toward things like advocating for public schools at the legislative level and enhancing school safety.

In Downtown Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27

