Richardson and Inman-Johnson headed to runoff in November for City Commission Seat 2

If you missed the chance to vote in the primary, you have to be registered by October 7 th to vote in the November election.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

The race for Tallahassee Commission seat 2 is headed to November.

I'm your neighborhood reporter Terry Gilliam.

The race that started with 4 candidates is now down to two.

With Commissioner Curtis Richardson in the running to keep his seat.

In November Richardson will face Former Tallahassee Mayor Dot Inman-Johnson.

It was a crowded race with a total of four candidates, but Richardson walked away with 44 percent of the vote.

With Inman-Johnson coming in ahead at 47 percent.

I reached out to both candidates about what lies ahead for November.

“I feel very good, it’s exciting. We’re going to start all over again and work harder than we did the first time if that’s even possible.”

Richardson did not respond to my request for an interview or a statement Tuesday night.

If you missed the chance to vote in the primary - you have to be registered by October 7th to vote in the November election.