TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Sunday the first of several installments—of the Rhythm & Jazz Summer Series kicks off in Downtown Tallahassee at Klemen Plaza.

The series will block off parts of the road and span this entire area for outdoor activities.

WTXL

"Our headliner is Austin Paul, Jr, who is a FAMU graduate, but also a very, very talented jazz saxophonist," Terrance L. Barber, a Rhythm & Jazz Festival co-organizer said.

There won’t only be food and jazz from acclaimed artists at Kleman Plaza, but there are also some activities specifically for the kids.

"We'll have lots of hands-on activities, we've got snap circuits, that kids will be able to make music and sounds through and learn how sounds are actually made," Alan Hanstein, the executive director of the Challenger Learning Center said.

The event starts at 3 p.m. and lasts until 9 p.m.

"It's a one-of-a-kind event for the entire family we will have jazz artists, we will have R&B music, a live DJ, we will have a plethora of vendors," Barber said.

The next installment is planned for fall—and it depends on the success of this weekend’s event.

Make sure to bring blankets and chairs to use to enjoy.

The event is free, but you can RSVP for VIP accesshere.

