PLAN AHEAD: Tallahassee marathon to impact traffic throughout city this Sunday

The Tallahassee Marathon is scheduled for Sunday.

Traffic will be impacted throughout the city.

See which streets will be affected in the city's news release below.

CITY NEWS RELEASE:

The 49th annual Tallahassee Marathon will take place February 11, 2024, from 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The Tallahassee Police Department will be providing traffic control to make this a pleasurable event for all citizens to attend. Due to the size of the event, several streets and intersections will be closed during both the full and half marathon, which begin simultaneously. All motorists should be aware that runners have the right of way, and traffic will be held as runners cross intersections. TPD urges all citizens to review the marathon route [talgov.com] to become familiar with the affected areas to avoid delays.

The following are temporary road closures from 6:30-9 a.m.:

Monroe Street from Apalachee Parkway to Tennessee Street

East Pensacola Street-Calhoun Street to Adams Street

Jefferson Street-Calhoun Street to Adams Street

College Avenue-Calhoun Street to Adams Street

Park Avenue-Calhoun Street to Adams Street

No traffic north on Thomasville Road from Monroe Street (7-9 a.m.)

No traffic south on Calhoun Street from Thomasville Road to Tennessee Street. (7-9 a.m.)

The following are temporary road closures from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.:



Robert & Trudie Perkins Way – Gamble Street (FAMU Way to Disston Street)

FAMU Way (westbound) from Adams Street to Lake Bradford Street

FAMU Way (eastbound) from Lake Bradford Road to Gamble Street

Ridge Road will be closed from Springsax Road to Sunnyside Drive

The following are road closures for the entire duration of the marathon:



Woodward Avenue from Gaines Street to St. Augustine Street (5:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

Madison Street from Woodward Avenue to Railroad Avenue (5:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

The Marathon Route is:



Monroe Street/Jefferson Street – Start

North on Monroe Street to Glenview Drive

East on Glenview Drive to Thomasville Road

South on Thomasville Road to Calhoun Street

South on Calhoun Street to Tennessee Street

East on Tennessee Street to Franklin Boulevard

South on Franklin Boulevard onto South Meridian Street

Enter Cascade Park (run Cascade Park trails)

North on Suwannee Street to Lafayette Street

East on Lafayette Street to Myers Park Drive

South on Myers Park Drive to Circle Drive

Continue west on Myers Park Drive to Golf Terrace Drive

South on Golf Terrace to Thornall Street

West on Thornall Street to South Meridian Street

North on South Meridian Street to Oakland Avenue

West on Oakland Avenue to South Gadsden Street

North on South Gadsden Street to Cascades Pedestrian Bridge

West on Bridge to Adams Street and FAMU Way

West on FAMU Way to Robert & Trudie Perkins Way

At Robert & Trudie Perkins Way:

Half marathon will continue west on FAMU Way to Lake Bradford Road. (see below for route completion) Full marathon will turn south onto St. Marks Historic Trail.



Full Marathon :

Continue south on St. Marks Trail to Pasco Street

Exit the St. Marks Trail and head south on Pasco Street to Springsax Road

West on Springsax Road to Notre Dame Street

South on Notre Dame Street to Creek Road

West on Creek Road to North Ridge Road

South on North Ridge Road toward Lake Henrietta Trail

Complete lap around Lake Henrietta Trail

North on Ridge Road to Creek Road

East on Creek Road to Wheatley Road

North on Wheatley Road to Hastie Road

West on Hastie Road which turns and becomes Tanner Drive

East on Tanner Drive to Parkridge Drive (road turns and becomes Bragg Drive)

East on Bragg Drive to Wahnish Way

North on Wahnish Way to St. Marks Historic Railroad State Trail

South on St. Marks Historic Railroad State Trail to Crossway Road

Turning Point

Head back north on St. Marks Historic Railroad State Trail to Gamble Street

Half and Full Marathon route from Robert & Trudie Perkins Way: