One man and his cat are biking across the country; see what brought them to Tallahassee

A man and his cat are biking across America.

They made a pit stop in Tallahassee this week.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Spreading positivity on a journey across the country: that's the mission of one man and his Calico companion. Caleb Werntz and his cat Marilyn Monroad traveled from Portland, Oregon to Tallahassee on his bike.

This is the dynamic duo's fourth time crossing America to work on documentary filming, and it took them four months to get here.

Caleb says he hopes this journey is inspiring to young people to seek creativity and engage in curiosity to make their self-discovery.