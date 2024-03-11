On Gov. Desantis' desk are two bills a downtown Tallahassee business says could hurt them

We’re following two bills now on Governor Ron DeSantis's desk, both have implications for jobs in our neighborhoods.

Senate Bill 1698 and its counterpart House Bill 1613 would make some currently legal hemp products at his shop illegal. The bill reduces the amount of Delta 9 concentration any one hemp product has, among other things.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This week marks the close of the 2024 Florida Legislative Session.

It's not hard to find a smoke, vape, or CBD dispensary on any given corner in our neighborhoods.

A quick Google search and you can find at least 30 standalone shops selling a wide variety of CBD products.

One of them includes Florida Hemp Distribution.

"The entire fate of the hemp industry is under his pen right now," Dalton Rowan the General Manager Florida Hemp Distribution said.

I’ve been following the Tallahassee business owner is fighting against two bills he and others say if signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis will harm neighbors’ businesses. Last week I found him at a protest at the governor’s mansion.

"When you're in my store, you saw the corner, I believe it's probably like maybe five to 10, maybe best 15 products will be able to sell pretty much my store is going to be empty," Rowan said.

Dalton was at Thursday's protest in solidarity against

another bill that's seeing opposition from Tallahassee business owners: Florida Senate Bill 1006 and its counterpart House Bill 1007.

The bill creates a directory of nicotine-dispensing vape devices that are certified by the state.

Only FDA products will be eligible.

Currently, the FDA has authorized the marketing of 45 vape products, including 23 tobacco-flavored e-cigarette products and devices.

If approval hinges on FDA marketing orders that don't include certain flavors, those flavored products might not be certified for sale in Florida.

The state senate sponsor of the bill cited the Florida Retail Federation and said illegal vape product sales are more than $360 million a year in Florida alone.

The FDA has sent multiple warnings about the selling of unregulated vape products at Florida stores.

Proponents of the bills say it would make kids safer.

Leon County school leaders have previously called vaping an 'epidemic' hitting its doors.