Oasis Center for Women and Girls hosts Women CAN (And Should) Run advocating for more women in politics

On Tuesday, Oasis Center for Women and Girls held their Women CAN Run luncheon at the Aloft Hotel.

The purpose of the event was for attendees to hear from former and current elected officials on the importance of the inclusion of more women in politics.

Watch the video to hear from the organization's executive director as she shares what she hopes attendees took away from the event.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With election season about a year away, a group in downtown Tallahassee is encouraging women to run for public office.

On Tuesday, the Oasis Center for Women and Girls held their Women CAN Run Luncheon at the Aloft Hotel.

A panel at the luncheon discussed the need for women in political leadership.

They also urged women to work in political campaigns or become candidates themselves.

Executive Director Kelly Otte says studies show most women will not join the political arena unless someone asks them to.

"The statistics actually show that you have to ask women to run.They very rarely just wake up one day and say they want to run,so you have to sponsor events,opportunities for women to understand they can do it,along with all of the other things that they're trying to balance." Otte shared.

Former and current elected officials spoke during Tuesday's event.

That includes Tallahassee Mayor Pro Tem Dianne Williams-Cox and former state senator Lorrane Ausley.

Ausley is running to be Tallahassee's next mayor.

