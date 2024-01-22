No increased wage deal for TFD firefighters after 21st negotiation meeting

Tallahassee firefighters do not have an increased wage just yet for their upcoming contract.

City leaders and union members met for their 21st negotiation session Monday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Unionized Tallahassee firefighters continue their push for better pay and benefits into the new year.

City leaders and union firefighters met at the headquarters of their union Monday for their 21st negotiation for their upcoming contract.

No deal was met.

"We have lost at least two firefighters in the last months whose fathers worked for the department. When you're losing your own kids to other departments, there's a problem there," Tallahassee Professional Firefighters President Joey Davis said.

He said current salaries and benefits are driving away people from the Tallahassee Fire Department.

That pay: just over $44,000, about $37,000 after taxes not including pension contributions.

"There are less firefighters staying in the field so we have to be competitive based on that alone," Davis said.

That's why they are on their 21st meeting with city leaders to get increased pay for all firefighters in their upcoming contract.

The union is asking for a magistrate from the state to make a recommendation on a decision after being at a stalemate for months.

Davis told me the city is currently offering a 2.5% pension reduction across the board, 4% increase in pay for starting firefighters and a 2% increase for the rank following.

Davis said all workers in the department need a raise.

"It doesn't make sense to a lot of our firefighters and they don't understand why they're being treated that way," Davis said.

I spoke with Deputy Chief Richard Jones to get perspective from the city.

He told me they are continuing to work with the union.

"We continue to work towards a contract agreement," Jones said.

Davis said they hope to come to an agreement so staffing does not continue to decrease.

Something he said could impact public safety.

"It has a very real impact on the fire safety of the people we serve," Davis said. "That means they're at risk personally."

If the city and union do not come to an agreement, they will finalize negotiations at city hall before the commission.

