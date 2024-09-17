NEW: Monroe Street Sidewalk project to enhance the look of Downtown

On the Tallahassee Downtown Facebook page, it says construction will work on one block at a time to reduce the impact to downtown neighbors and businesses.

$5.5 million will go toward paying for those improvements.

Watch the video above to hear from neighbors who live here, and how the new project is planned to look.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

One of Tallahassee's busiest sidewalks could look a little different in the near future.

I'm Terry Gilliam your neighborhood reporter in Downtown Tallahassee.

I'm checking in on a new investment that's supposed to create a safer Capital City.

"I've been in Tallahassee for over 20 something years and basically been driving all around this town. I'm very familiar to some extent to Tallahassee."

It's all about familiarity when it comes to neighbors like Eli Nortellus. He says he's familiar with all traffic here, especially foot traffic.

And when it comes to safety while walking...

"Oh man that's very important I would say in my opinion. Especially since we're talking about downtown in general."

Now, wider sidewalks, new street trees, drainage improvements, and new lighting should be coming soon.

All these ideas are in the works along Monroe Street in the downtown neighborhood.

The improvements are thanks to the City's Monroe Street Downtown Sidewalk Enhancement Project.

$5.5 million will go toward paying for those improvements.

On the Tallahassee Downtown Facebook page, it says construction will work on one block at a time to reduce the impact to downtown neighbors and businesses.

"If this project is going to create more safety for sidewalks and bring more foot traffic for local shops, it'll be great for the community."

I walked through downtown Monday afternoon and found other neighbors like, Donovan Johnson.

"It's just great to know that the city is looking out for the people!"

On the Tallahassee Downtown Facebook page, it says construction will work on one block at a time to reduce the impact to downtown neighbors and businesses.

That's a plan neighbors like Nortellus could get behind.

"If it's going to create more safety on the sidewalks and create more park accessibility; I think that's great."

The final product should be completed in January 2026. In Downtown Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.