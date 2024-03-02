Neighbors gather at Florida Capitol to close gap in poverty

Neighbors and community leaders marched to the Florida Capitol to raise to protest low wages and poverty locally and globally.

According to U.S. News and World Report, poverty is the fourth leading cause death in America.

Watch the video above to here from city leaders about ending death by poverty in our neighborhoods and beyond.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

“The first thing that pops in my mind is we can be better… we can do better…”

Rev. Dr. James T Morris is Tri Chair for Florida’s Poor People Campaign… I asked him what it’s like being in a role like that…

“It’s joyful and at the same time it’s rending…”

Morris tells me why…

“There are so many in our society, particularly here in Florida, who are poor, low income, struggling, fighting to survive…”

Taking the data a step further, According to the United States Census Bureau, 24 percent of people live in poverty in Tallahassee.

It’s reasons why a mass assembly put on by Florida Poor People’s campaign at the Florida’s Capitol took place…

They plan to launch a 40-week effort to mobilize poor and low-wage voters in Florida to get them to the polls…

I asked State Representative, Gallop Franklin, if thinks the U.S. is close to ending death by poverty… he tells me…

“Ending poverty… we’re far from that, but Rome was not built in a day…”

Franklin also says…

“It’s tough poverty and low wage jobs… they hurt. Sometimes you don’t have access to healthcare, quality food, and often find you don’t have access to quality education…”

Finding solutions to the issue is something the Florida Poor People’s Campaign is looking for…

Moss tells me he thinks they are close…

“We’re closer, much closer to changing things and turning things around…if we can just mobilize people to vote…”

Closing in on change… something Moss says is needed for this type of issue.

