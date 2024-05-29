Nearly 50 years after a Tallahassee murder, a man has been charged; what court documents reveal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Leon County grand jury indicted a man for murder in a case that began in December of 1976.

In the indictment, James Dudley Jr is accused of first degree murder. The grand jury said, “On or about December 29, 1976, (Dudley) did unlawfully kill a human being, Richard Moore, by shooting him with a firearm, a deadly weapon, which he actually possessed and discharged causing death, and the killing was perpetrated from or with a premeditated design or intent to effect the death of Richard Moore.”

That indictment is signed May 23, 2024. Court records show no bond is allowed for Dudley Jr. Following initial hearings, Dudley Jr is not allowed to have contact with witnesses in this case or the victim’s family. Court records show Dudley Jr was 15 years old at the time of the alleged murder.

He was booked into jail on May 24. Dudley Jr made his first appearance on May 25 where a public defender was appointed. The indictment in this case was unsealed on May 29.

A case management hearing with Judge Stephen Everett is scheduled for June 11.