Murder suspect Donna Adelson transferred to Wakulla County jail

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Donna Adleson has been transferred from the Leon County Detention Center to the Wakulla County Detention Center. Our partners at Court TV report that the transfer happened Friday, June 6th.

Adelson's attorney told Court TV, the reason for the move had to do with access to computer tablets. A new policy at Leon County jail "apparently prohibits inmates in administrative and protective confinement from having tablets which is how she communicates with counsel," attorney Joshua Zelman said. "The effect would have been to deprive Mrs Adelson of the ability to effectively prepare for trial, as she is only out of her cell for 20 minutes on Tuesday and Thursday and 1 hour on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with no time on weekends."

Adelson is charged with murder, solicitation and conspiracy in the 2014 deadly shooting of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel.

Markel, a law professor at FSU, was found shot to death in the garage of his Betton Hills home.

Prosecutors say the murder-for-hire conspiracy resulted from a custody dispute between Markel and Adelson's sister, Wendi.

Last month, a judge set August 19th as the start date for Adelson's trial.

Four people have already been convicted for their role in Markel's murder. Adelson's son, Charles Adelson, is among them.

