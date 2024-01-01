Tallahassee community share what they look forward to in 2024

Preparations began Sunday morning at Cascades park in Tallahassee to bring in the new year.

Members of the community voiced what they hope to see in the city as far as new additions.

Watch the video above to see the preparations and what people are excited about what 2024 could bring.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

“I plan on being home man, no lie... at home eating, chilling, just living that quiet peaceful life…”

That was Clayton Stallworth, who lives in Tallahassee. He tells me about he’s New Year’s Eve plans…

“No real New Year’s resolutions, I think just taking in what I’ve been doing already and just making sure I’m taking care of myself and those around me…”

While walking around cascades park, I wanted to see what people would like to look forward to in 2024

Stallworth tells me what new things he’d like to see for the city while preparations began…

“I think the city, rather than building more things, should help out the community a little bit more. I grew up in Tallahassee so seeing it now, it looks beautiful but internally, it needs some work…”

Though community aid seems valuable, there are new things coming to the city in 2024…

Starting with new JetBlue flights between Ft Lauderdale-Hollywood and Tallahassee, and other projects.

“We got family; entire friends in town. We’re going to celebrate together, and we’ll probably celebrate around 7pm with all the kids and put them down. Then we’ll maybe have a champagne toast before we go to bed at 9!”

That’s Macy Murrell, a longtime Tallahassee Native and just had a newborn. She also tells me her New Year’s expectations…

I got to ask her about what new things she also wants to see in the city…

“Probably more children museum focus things… stuff for me to do with my kids to get out of the house and maybe some more indoor activities for them…”

With new expectations on the new year, people like Macy and Clayton say…

“It’s just nice to be out here…”

“Cheers to 2024!”

