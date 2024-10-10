Melanin Mothers Meet hosts Part 2 of their Prosperity For All Summit

On Wednesday, the local organization held its final Prosperity For All Summit of the year.

Attendees covered the topics of cultural and linguistic competency.

Watch the video to hear from Melanin Mother's Meet, Mama Yatta regarding the value initiatives like this bring to the area.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Meeting the needs of mothers in Leon and Gadsden County.

That's the goal of the local organization Melanin Mothers Meet.

Early Wednesday, the group held its final Prosperity For All Summit of the year.

The group would cover the topic of cultural competency from featured speaker Dr. Monica Hayes.

Founder of Melanin Mother's Meet, Mama Yatta shares the purpose of this initiative and its focus.

"We want to make sure that moms in the 32304 and Gadsden County area are sought after and also paid attention to. When it comes to how to treat them. What is their culture? What are the different things we need to know as providers so they can feel comfortable and get them the services that they need." said Yatta.

Melanin Mother's Meet will host a resource fair October 25th at Tallahassee State College.