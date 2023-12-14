Malik Ready reappointed to Tallahassee Citizens Police Review Board

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee City Commissioner, Jeremy Matlow, has reappointed Malik Ready to Seat 3 of the City of Tallahassee Citizens Police Review Board.

According to city documents, Mr. Ready was previously appointed to Seat 3 on the CPRB by Commissioner Matlow effective September 21, 2022, but was removed because he failed to meet the board member qualifications established in Ordinance 20-O-21.

A city document says the ordinance does not explicitly prohibit a second appointment of individuals who were removed from the CPRB for failure to meet board member qualifications previously. The document says with this appointment Mr. Ready will be required to meet the eligibility criteria as applied to new appointees. After completion of this initial partial term, Mr. Ready will be eligible to serve three additional full terms.

The CPRB has nine seats, five of which are filled by individual appointments by the Mayor and each Commissioner. The remaining four are appointed by the City Commission as a whole. The board resumed meetingearlier this year after a hiatus.

The CPRB was established by City ordinance on September 23, 2020. A city document says the purpose of the board is to "foster transparency, enhance communication, and ensure a relationship of trust and respect between the Tallahassee Police Department and the community by creating an unbiased panel of citizens to review completed Department internal affairs reports, cases, and issues relating to law enforcement that are of importance or of interest to the community and the City, and to increase and demonstrate police accountability and credibility with the public."

Ready will serve a partial term on the CPRB which will commence on December 13, 2023 and expire on Dec. 31, 2024.

