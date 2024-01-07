LOOK INSIDE: Three new Tallahassee businesses anticipating boost from legislative session

The annual 60-day legislative session will bring in lawmakers from all over the state and could bring in more customers to three newly opened businesses in Tallahassee.

Business owners are increasing work hours and staff during this time.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

“The legislative session is so huge for us.”

Ashley Chaney is the owner of Hayward House.

The bistro recently opened in the location of the former Andrew’s Downtown restaurant, a popular place for legislators and staff.

“It’s such an honor to be able to have people from all over the state come through our doors.”

January 9, Florida lawmakers will start the annual 60-day legislative session, discussing topics from property insurance to the deregulation of schools. New businesses like Chaney’s are preparing for all the out-of-towners now.

“We were able to staff up for the influx of business that we’re about to see.”

Other businesses I talked to say it’s the hours that have to be increased.

“I think the primary thing for us is that we’re going to change our hours.”

Shaun and Laura York are part of the team that owns Amicus Brewing Ventures.

They’re a short walk from the Capitol in the city’s historical water works building.

“We have to put in some more hours, but everybody was willing to do it. We wanted to have a space for people to come after their work hours to hang out, to debrief, enjoy a good beer.”

Beer won’t be the only drink available to lawmakers this session.

“I’m really excited to see the boost it gives us.”

Jason McArthur owns Argonaut Coffee.

They recently opened this location near Cascades Park.

“For us it seems mostly positive, in terms of business. Obviously, we’re pretty busy but more people being in town and students coming back now after break, it’s going to be a big lift.”

A big lift is something those three establishments are expecting.

“We’re ready, we’re excited to show them what we got!”

