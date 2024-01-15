LISTEN: Tallahassee NAACP has a call to action on MLK Jr. Day

The Tallahassee Chapter of the NAACP led hundreds on a walk to the capital.

The final call to action from the voters where to register to vote and use their political power ahead of the 2024 election cycle.

Watch the video to hear the common theme of speakers and how it relates to education.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Martin Luther King Jr. Day was one of service, remembrance, and call to action in Downtown Tallahassee.

The Tallahassee Chapter of the NAACP led hundreds on a walk to the capital.

A common theme of speakers today was what they call the attack on Black history like that of MLK and other civil rights leaders in schools.

More than 200 people gather in the square of the state capital in Downtown Tallahassee to reflect on the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Speakers brought by the Tallahassee NAACP urged people to remember the public persona of Dr. King during his life.

"I understood that the man who was my hero was actually considered a menace during his lifetime," Daryl D. Parks, National Civil Rights Attorney said.

Dr. King's experience and teachings were juxtaposed against the current political climate.

A day to celebrate King, a champion of social justice, gave the NAACP the time to talk about the work that still needed to be done.

Throughout the weekend the NAACP has brought Tallahassee lawyers and educators together to talk about the state of education.

"Those of us who care about history, know the ones who realize that the history that we all share is who makes us who we are," Parks said. "And so the people who have chosen to attack history, maybe they feel like history is not in their favor, right?"

At the annual NAACP Breakfast students who embody Dr. King were encouraged to use their power.

"For us to celebrate these kids in the spirit and in the name of Dr. Martin Luther King and all the things that he fought for an understanding," Mutaqee Akbar, Tallahassee NAACP President. "That it wasn't just the I Have a Dream speech. It was about Martin Luther King fighting against, you know, poverty fighting against minimum wage fighting against the war."

The final call to action from the voters where to register to vote and use their political power ahead of the 2024 election cycle.