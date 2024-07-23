UPDATE: LeRoy Collins Library's Disaster Recovery Center closes temporarily due to security concern

UPDATE 1 P.M.

Tallahassee Police confirmed they responded to an incident around 10 a.m. Tuesday in the area of the library. That incident involved a person making threatening statements. TPD said that person was having a mental health crisis. That person was taken to a local treatment facility to get help. TPD said there is currently no threat at the library.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Federal Emergency Management Agency shared the following information early Tuesday afternoon. We've also contacted Tallahassee Police Department to see what exactly the security concern is.

FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center at the LeRoy Collins Leon County Library will be temporarily closed today (Tuesday) due to a security concern.

The center will open tomorrow with regular hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

SEE OUR REPORT ON HOW FEMA IS HELPING NEIGHBORS:

In addition to visiting a center, people can apply by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] using the FEMA App [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] or calling 800-621-3362, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET every day. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. The deadline to apply with FEMA is Aug. 19, 2024.

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4794. [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].

