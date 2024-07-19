Leon County spokesperson suspended following July 4th social media post

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County spokesperson, Matt Cavell was suspended for 2 weeks.

Leon County Spokesperson, Kianna Gilley confirms the suspension comes after a July 4th anti-Trump social media post.

The social media post was a photo with people holding sparklers spelling out "F*** MAGA."

Cavell did not make the post, rather his wife did and tagged Cavell's personal Facebook page.

In a letter, the County Administrator, Vincent Long sent an email to commissioners announcing the suspension.

Commissioners,



This is a follow up to my e-mail to you of last week (July 7) related to a social media post involving a county employee and member of my Executive Team, Matt Cavell. At that time, I noted that the social media post was not posted by Mr. Cavell, not posted from his place of employment, nor during work hours, was not posted on an official county platform, and did not represent to be an official Leon County social media post. I added that Mr. Cavell has a long record as an exemplary county employee.



This notwithstanding, I emphasized at that time that I take issues like this very seriously and that an immediate and thorough review of the matter would be conducted by Human Resources and the County Attorney’s Office. That review has been completed and I have provided it here, along with my determination on this matter, as a courtesy. I would like to thank Human Resources Director, Candice Wilson, and County Attorney, Chasity O’Steen, for their diligence in reviewing this matter.



The attached review provides a thorough analysis of all the relevant Constitutional protections, court determinations (including in our judicial circuit), and county policies at issue. While my determination reflects and is supported by these fundings, it is also guided by the standard we strive to set everyday as public servants. As public servants and as Leon County employees we have an abiding commitment to serve ethically and with integrity, loyalty, impartiality, and objectivity. We must always put the interests of the public and public service ahead of our own personal interests. Finally, it is imperative that we are continuously dedicated to earning the public’s trust and confidence. All of this and more is reflected in our core values, core practices and serves as the foundation for the culture of our organization.



Now more than ever, given the intensity of polarization in our politics and society, it is incumbent on all Leon County employees as public servants to demonstrate an equal intensity of serving everyone with dignity and respect and without judgement or bias. When I spoke to my Executive Team recently on this issue, I repeated the refrain “no mistake wasted” to underscore the opportunity we have (and will take) to reinforce this throughout the organization.



Unfortunately, as a result of his actions and their reflection on the County, Mr. Cavell will serve a two-week suspension without pay. This is a disciplinary action that I have never taken with a County employee at this level and should stress its significance. However, as I have said before, Mr. Cavell has been an exemplar. He will have the opportunity to demonstrate that again soon and to earn the trust of all the people we serve going forward. I have every confidence that he will do just that and more.



In Service,



Vince





Vincent Long, County Administrator

Following backlash of the post, a review was conducted breaking down a timeline of events and what ultimately led to Cavell's suspension.

That review was conducted July 8th.

In the review, Cavell says he was unaware of the post until the next day.

He asked his wife to remove the post but it was already screenshotted and posted on X.

It was posted on X by Evan Power, the Leon County Republican Pary Chair and State Chair of the Florida GOP.

Disclaimer: Some language used in the document below may not be suitable for some readers