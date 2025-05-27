Leon County moves forward with rate hike for fire services

Leon County Commissioners voted to propose new rates.

Public Hearing Notices will go out to property owners soon.

Watch the video to see how much extra homeowners could pay, and who would be affected.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Leon County commissioners just voted on the next steps for potential increases to the fire service rates neighbors pay each month.

I'm Brieanna Smith in your Downtown Tallahassee neighborhood.

Here's what they decided.

Neighbors living in unincorporated areas of the county could see a bill increase for their fire service fee

It comes after the City of Tallahassee proposed County Commissioners increase rates by 22%.

That means homeowners outside the city could pay at least an extra $49 to $55 dollars per year.

According to the agenda, city staff says the current rates isn't enough to pay salaries, add staff and build two additional fire stations.

The County held a special meeting Tuesday instead deciding to propose new rates without including the ISO rating system fees. It's promising no further increases for the remainder of the 5-year agreement.

The County will also send a notice of a public hearing to property owners.

The City of Tallahassee is next to vote on whether to agree to this new proposal. If they don't agree, then the County and City will have to initiate a formal conflict resolution process. In downtown, Brieanna Smith, ABC 27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

