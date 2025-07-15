Leon County libraries will serve neighbors as relief centers following heat advisories issued for the week

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County says the library will serve as a relief center as temperatures crank up this week.



Early Monday, the NWS issued a heat advisory from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

The library will offer air conditioning, comfortable seating, and water access.

A heat advisory is in effect for Leon County.

With climbing temperatures, Leon County's main library is operating as a relief center.

Earlier today, we stopped by Leon County Emergency Management Services to get a better idea of how impactful heat related illnesses are to our area.

Chief of Leon County EMS, Chad Abrams, tells ABC27, "This extreme heat can certainly cause problems if you're outside and not in the shade and not well hydrated. You could get heat exhaustion. Typically, you know, someone will sweat a lot, maybe feel a little dizzy or nauseated."

The county adds that it urges neighbors to practice heat safety.

