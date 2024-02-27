Leon County launches interactive history experiences in celebration of bicentennial

Leaders in Leon County are working to commemorate Tallahassee's 200 year history through interactive experiences.

An interactive kiosk and website are designed to connect modern day residents and visitors to the history of our community.

Read the county's news release below to see how you can get involved.

LEON COUNTY NEWS RELEASE:

Leon County Government is proud to announce the launch of two new interactive history experiences in celebration of the Tallahassee-Leon County Bicentennial. A new touchscreen kiosk and website featuring “Leading the Way: 200 Years of Representation and Progress in Leon County” and an online platform, "History in Your Hands: Bicentennial,” are dedicated to exploring more than two centuries of the vibrant history, bold ambition, and visionary innovation that have shaped Tallahassee and Leon County for more than two centuries.

"These new interactive initiatives are a testament to the commitment of Leon County to preserve and share the rich tapestry and important history of our community” said Leon County Commission Chair Carolyn Cummings. “Throughout this Bicentennial year, we will continue to find new and innovative ways to connect residents and visitors to our culture, arts, and history."

Now on display on the first floor of the Leon County Courthouse, 301 S. Monroe Street, the “Leading the Way” kiosk features an interactive exhibit highlighting current and past County officials, a timeline of significant local, state, and national events, and a historical overview of Leon County. In addition to highlighting all current County officials, the exhibit features nearly 200 former County Commissioners, County Administrators, and County Attorneys dating back to 1845 when Florida became the 27th state in the United States. Later this month, an additional kiosk will be available on a rotating schedule at Leon County Public Library locations to engage citizens of all ages in their local history throughout the Bicentennial year. Soon, the kiosk’s information will be available online for everyone to access on their computers and mobile devices.

Separately, yet another resource for all to enjoy is the “History in Your Hands” website, featuring a captivating story map focused on the creation of Tallahassee and Leon County in 1824 and offering users an immersive journey through the historical milestones that define the community. In addition to this comprehensive story map, the website features other interactive story maps highlighting key elements of Tallahassee-Leon County's rich history, such as historic railroads, the iconic Smokey Hollow neighborhood, and the esteemed Florida A&M University (FAMU). To view the “History in Your Hands: Bicentennial” website, visit TLCGIS.org/History/Bicentennial [leoncountyfl.us20.list-manage.com].

"Whether at a large community event or with state-of-the-art touchscreen technology, the County continues to lead the way during our community's Bicentennial year," said Leon County Administrator Vincent S. Long. "We are proud of these interactive history experiences, and even prouder of all this Bicentennial year has to offer. Stay tuned!"

While the community begins to celebrate its Bicentennial, these essential educational resources provide a dynamic and interactive learning experience that offers residents and visitors alike a comprehensive understanding of the region's evolution, contributing significantly to historical literacy and awareness. The history resources are designed to be accessible and educational for all, fostering a sense of community pride and connection.

