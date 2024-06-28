Leon Co., Court Admin dedicate courtroom 3A in honor of Judge James C. Hankinson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Government and the Second Judicial Circuit of Florida dedicated Courtroom 3A in memory of the Honorable Judge James C. Hankinson.

The county said Judge Hankinson was appointed to the bench in 2002 by Governor Jeb Bush. The county said Hankinson exemplified unwavering dedication and innovation throughout his tenure.

The county added that Judge Hankinson was instrumental in establishing the Second Judicial Circuit’s animal therapy program, a pioneering initiative that allows therapy dogs to comfort children testifying in criminal court. The county said this program has now been expanded to dependency and delinquency proceedings, and even includes adults in certain cases. This program was the first in the State of Florida and serves as the model for the rest of the State and courts throughout the country.

Leaders said in addition to his judicial duties, Judge Hankinson was a frequent instructor at the Florida Conference of Circuit Judges and the Florida College of Advanced Judicial Studies, where he shared his knowledge and experience with fellow judges.

Judge Hankinson retired in 2020 and died July 6, 2023.