Leadership Tallahassee to honor community leaders at annual Distinguished Leadership awards

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It is one of the highest honors for community leaders in Tallahassee. On September 25, 2025, Leadership Tallahassee will honor a group of leaders who have made significant contributions in their careers and community.
- Nine community leaders will be recognized in the categories of Leadership Pacesetter, Servant Leadership, and Leader of the Year.
- Ed Murray, NAI TALCOR Director/President/Broker, will be honored with this year's Lifetime Leadership award.
- Tickets and tables for the event can be purchased here.
Here is the list of this year's honorees:
Lifetime Leadership Award
Ed Murray, NAI TALCOR
Leadership Pacesetter
Chirag Shah, The Current Agency and Made Equal Clothing
Mary Stafford, Prime Meridian Bank
Jovita Woodrich, AARP Florida
Leader of the Year
Jon Brown, Black Men’s Health
Sarah Doolin Roy, Young Actors Theatre
Ricardo Schneider, Danfoss Turbocor
Servant Leadership
Paula DeBoles Johnson, Capital City Youth Development
Kim Gay, Goodwill Industries – Big Bend
Byron Greene, Florida A& M University
Winners of the Leadership Pacesetter, Leader of the Year, and Servant Leadership will be announced during the award ceremony.
“Leadership Tallahassee is excited to showcase leaders in our area through the Distinguished Leadership Awards – it gives us an opportunity to recognize community leadership at its finest,”
All proceeds from the event benefit Youth Leadership Tallahassee. Boone says the program brings together a diverse group of high-school juniors who demonstrate leadership potential in formal and informal situations and prepares them to become ethical leaders committed to active community involvement.
For Further Information on reserving tables/tickets, contact Barbara Boone at (850) 521-3112 (office) or email bboone@talchamber.com
