Leadership Tallahassee to honor community leaders at annual Distinguished Leadership awards

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It is one of the highest honors for community leaders in Tallahassee. On September 25, 2025, Leadership Tallahassee will honor a group of leaders who have made significant contributions in their careers and community.



Nine community leaders will be recognized in the categories of Leadership Pacesetter, Servant Leadership, and Leader of the Year.

Ed Murray, NAI TALCOR Director/President/Broker, will be honored with this year's Lifetime Leadership award.

Tickets and tables for the event can be purchased here.

TalChamber

Here is the list of this year's honorees:

Lifetime Leadership Award

Ed Murray, NAI TALCOR

Leadership Pacesetter

Chirag Shah, The Current Agency and Made Equal Clothing

Mary Stafford, Prime Meridian Bank

Jovita Woodrich, AARP Florida

Leader of the Year

Jon Brown, Black Men’s Health

Sarah Doolin Roy, Young Actors Theatre

Ricardo Schneider, Danfoss Turbocor

Servant Leadership

Paula DeBoles Johnson, Capital City Youth Development

Kim Gay, Goodwill Industries – Big Bend

Byron Greene, Florida A& M University

Winners of the Leadership Pacesetter, Leader of the Year, and Servant Leadership will be announced during the award ceremony.

“Leadership Tallahassee is excited to showcase leaders in our area through the Distinguished Leadership Awards – it gives us an opportunity to recognize community leadership at its finest,” Barbara Boone, Executive Director of Leadership Tallahassee

All proceeds from the event benefit Youth Leadership Tallahassee. Boone says the program brings together a diverse group of high-school juniors who demonstrate leadership potential in formal and informal situations and prepares them to become ethical leaders committed to active community involvement.

For Further Information on reserving tables/tickets, contact Barbara Boone at (850) 521-3112 (office) or email bboone@talchamber.com

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.