Investigators seek victims of Tallahassee man charged with producing, distributing child sexual abuse material

A Tallahassee man was arrested for alleged production and possession of obscene material of minors and child pornography.

Investigators are working to see if there are any other possible victims in this case.

Find out who was arrested and what you can do to help in the news release below.

HSI NEWS RELEASE:

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Tallahassee and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office are seeking possible victims of a Tallahassee man charged with 10 counts of production and possession of obscene material of minors and child pornography.

Alan Joseph Clark, Jr., 44, was arrested on Dec. 5, 2023, as part of an ongoing joint HSI and Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigation with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service and Florida Department of Law Enforcement. All charges are merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

Any person who was, or knows of someone who may have been, a possible victim of Clark is urged to contact HSI at 1-866-347-2423.

HSI encourages the public to report suspected child predators and any suspicious activity through its toll-free Tip Line at 1-866-347-2423 or by completing its online tip form. Both are staffed around the clock by investigators. From outside the U.S. and Canada, callers should dial 802-872-6199. Hearing impaired users can call TTY 802-872-6196.

Suspected child sexual exploitation or missing children may also be reported to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, an Operation Predator partner, via its tollfree 24-hour hotline, 1-800-THE-LOST (800-843-5678).

